Port Arthur Massacre Film Celebrated At International Film Festival

The first Australian film to be chosen in over a decade for the Cannes Film Festival competition in France, has caused major controversy.

With a huge standing ovation, US actor Caleb Landry Jones accepted the best actor prize for his role in NITRAM, a movie about the Port Arthur massacre.

NITRAM Screening:

However, the recent 25th anniversary commemorating the massacre has caused a lot of backlash on the film.

The production team decided to shoot the film in Victoria to show their respect for anyone who is still affected by the circumstances of the mass shooting.

The film follows the events leading up to the 1996 shooting and doesn't show the actual massacre.

NITRAM Trailer:

It focuses on the mass killer's family relationship, starring Judy Davis and Anthony La Paglia as the gunman's parents.

The movie is set to premiere in Melbourne ahead of the national release date on August 6 and will be available on Stan shortly after.