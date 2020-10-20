Port Adelaide's Brad Ebert Opens Up About The Real Reason Why He Retired

Former Australian rules footballer who started his career in AFL for the West Coast Eagles and then moved to Port Adelaide has finally spoken out about his retirement.

Brad Ebert joined The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed the real reason behind his retirement and how much he actually remembers from his last game after suffering a concussion.

Take a listen below:

