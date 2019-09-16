Pop Down And Check Out Moe Art Exhibition Next Weekend!

Calling all art enthusiasts! Moe Art Show is making its way to Gippsland for another year and they have some very special pieces on display.

Keen spectators will be treated to an eclectic array of original artworks including acrylic, water colour, pastel and pencil pieces sporting completely different styles, creativity and images.

The best part is, if you fall in love with one of the pieces - everything is for sale! There will also be opportunities to purchase raffle tickets where you could be the lucky winner of and original painting/drawing courtesy of the Art Society's members.

The Art show will be kicking off on Saturday, September 21st at 10AM and wrapping up by the end of the day, Sunday 22nd. You'll find these unique pieces at Old Gippstown, 211 Lloyd Street, Moe.

The event is FREE, so be sure to pop in and check out some of the artwork in support of our local and national artists!