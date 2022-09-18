Poor Post Malone Absolutely Stacked It On Stage *Ouch*

Post Malone has had a nasty tumble on stage at his concert, resulting in the singer being carted off by medics after writhing in pain and not able to stand up.

The moment was captured by fans as Posty walked around the stage performing and mingling with everyone, then turning and falling through a trap door.

It's unclear if the door was meant to be open but man, it looked like it hurt!

Post was only off the stage for about 15 minutes before he returned to let everyone know he was ok and went on to perform a handful of songs before calling it a night. What a legend!

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: