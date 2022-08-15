Pomara Fifth Reveals If Not Being A Fan Of RuPaul's Drag Race Worked In Her Favour

Another queen has departed the werk room of season 2 of Drag Race Down Under and it's time to RU-cap the latest episode and their time on the show.

Pomara Fifth was the latest queen to sashay away and when she caught up with host of Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast Justin Hill, she revealed if not being a fan of the show worked in her favour, her feud with fellow drag queen Minnie Cooper and the discussion around racism with Hannah Conda.

