Police Warn Against Supermarket Violence

In response to ongoing instances of abusive behaviour in supermarkets, Victoria Police issued the following statement:

Victoria Police acknowledges this is a difficult and challenging time in the community and we are encouraging people to act in a respectful and law-abiding manner – including in public spaces, such as supermarkets.

This expectation does not change, including during periods of emergency, such as the recent bushfires and current coronavirus pandemic.

While instances of people exhibiting unruly behaviour in supermarkets and shopping centres have occurred, we know the vast majority of people do the right thing and there have been plenty of examples where goodwill and generosity have been shown to those less able or disadvantaged.