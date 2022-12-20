Police Union's Plan To Buy Wieambilla Property After Cop Shooting

The Queensland Police Union has confirmed plans to buy the property where two police officers and an innocent neighbour were killed in a shooting last week.

Officers were sent to a Wieambilla property in regards to a missing person's case where later four officers became involved in the shootout by three conspiracy theorists.

Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were killed “execution-style", while colleagues Constable Randall Kirk and Constable Keely Brough were injuried. A neighbour, Alan Dare, was the third to die in the shooting.

The union wants the property to be transformed into a retreat or training centre, calling on the state government to make the purchase, confirming plans in a Facebook post.

"The QPU has taken the initiative to secure the Wieambilla property where Constables McCrow and Arnold were murdered to ensure it will be a permanent place of solace and reflection," the post said.

"QPU President Ian Leavers said, 'I have spoken with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and she has supported our idea for the land to be resumed so a meaningful memorial can be created, the families of Matt and Rachel are also backing our proposal'.”

