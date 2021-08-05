Police Still On Hunt For 24 Year Old Woman Who Escaped Quarantine

Police are still continuing the search for the 24 year old woman who escaped hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast.

The woman was directed to isolate at the Sofitel in Broadbeach on Monday, August 2.

Breach Of Hotel Quarantine:

However, security later discovered her fourth floor room empty on Wednesday, August 4.



Before escaping from the hotel, she did return a negative Covid test.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has labelled the woman's breakout as a

"selfish act”

and is demanding she hands herself into the police.

According to the ABC, the woman had been granted bail before entering quarantine.

She appeared before the Gold Coast courts on Monday on a raft of offences including driving while unlicensed and disqualified, stealing, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you have any information that could help locate the missing woman.

