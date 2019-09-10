Police Speaking To Teens In Relation To Devastating Sunshine Coast Bushfire

Police have confirmed they're speaking with a number of teenagers in relation to the devastating and out of control Sunshine Coast bushfire.

Hundreds of locals have been evacuated from the area with at least 10 homes lost already.

QFES bosses have reacted to the news the Sunshine Coast bushfire may have been intentionally lit saying. "We haven't got time to be angry about it, we're just disappointed."

Hear more below:

