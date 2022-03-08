Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Siesta Park Crash

Major Crash Investigation Officers are currently investigating a fatal crash which occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 7th at Siesta Park.

At around 12:30AM on Monday morning, the Nissan X-Trial was travelling west on Caves Road before the vehicle collided with a bridge railing.

Emergency services were called out to the scene where they found a 27-year-old man inside the vehicle.

Paramedics were unable to save the man who died at the scene.

The 27-year-old was the only occupant of the car at the time of the collision.

Major Crash investigators are completing a full inspection of the crash site and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a report through the online portal.

Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage in relation to the crash are urged to upload their footage to the wapf website.

