Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Siesta Park Crash

Witnesses urged to contact police

Article heading image for Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Siesta Park Crash

Major Crash Investigation Officers are currently investigating a fatal crash which occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 7th at Siesta Park.

At around 12:30AM on Monday morning, the Nissan X-Trial was travelling west on Caves Road before the vehicle collided with a bridge railing.

Emergency services were called out to the scene where they found a 27-year-old man inside the vehicle.

Paramedics were unable to save the man who died at the scene.

The 27-year-old was the only occupant of the car at the time of the collision.

Major Crash investigators are completing a full inspection of the crash site and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a report through the online portal.

Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage in relation to the crash are urged to upload their footage to the wapf website.

Georgie Marr

8 March 2022

Georgie Marr

The Western Australia Briefing
Crash
Major Crash Investigators
