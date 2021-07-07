South Australia Police released stills from CCTV footage of a break-in at a Mount Gambier business, hopeful the community would be able to identify the offenders.



The footage depicted the break-in, which occurred just before 5 AM on Tuesday morning.

Captured outside the back of a store on Commercial Street West, the footage showed a pair of men inflicting significant damage to a roller door, which had only recently been replaced after an earlier break-in.



Attwoods Shoe Store was also targeted by the intruders, who reportedly stole several pairs of shoes, a bag and a computer from the shop during their escapade.

Anyone who recognises the suspects or has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

Police Seek Help Identifying Mount Gambier Looters

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.