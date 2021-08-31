Police Searching For Armed Man Following Fatal Shooting In Port Stephens

Police are currently on the hunt for an armed man who was seen fleeing the scene following a fatal shooting on Sunday.

At around 1:45PM on Sunday, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Salt Ash where a white ute had collided with a letterbox.

When emergency services arrived, David King was found lying next to his vehicle with a fresh gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted to save the 45-year-old Tanilba Bay man, however, Mr King died at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

The incident is being treated as a targeted shooting after a man was spotted leaving the scene with a gun.

According to Superintendent Chad Gillies, the man police are looking for was picked up by a white Hyundai Santa Fe and driven away from the scene.

"A short time later a white Santa Fe was located burnt out at Masonite Road, Heatherbrae,” he said.

Police believe the man was inside the vehicle with Mr King, however, are unsure as to whether anyone else was present.

Police have launched a full homicide investigation, searching relevant areas and analysing CCTV footage for more information.

The firearm used in the fatal shooting has not yet been found.

Police have been provided with a massive amount of information from the public and are encouraging people to contact Crime Stoppers with anything that could be of relevance to the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai Santa Fe or a white Ford Ranger utility between the hours of 8AM and 3PM on Sunday in Salt Ash, Heatherbrae or Raymond Terrace to contact police immediately.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.