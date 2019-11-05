Police Searching For Answers to Final Movements of North Queensland Couple.

Police will continue to try and piece together how a Townsville couple fell to their death at a popular swimming spot in the Far North.

Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson's bodies found at Kearney Falls, where it's believed they fell to their death.

Acting Detective Inspector Ed Kinbacher says this is an adventure that's gone horribly wrong.

If you can help Police piece together the couple's final moments- please call PoliceLink 131 444.