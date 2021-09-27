Police are appealing for public assistance as they search for two men who may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

It’s believed the two men travelled from Perth to the South West in a black Audi sedan.

Police search for two men in the South West

49-year-old Hayden Burbank and 38-year-old Mark Baggage are both believed to be 180cm tall with short brown hair and a fair complexion.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Police Assistance Centre on 131 444.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.