Police Search For Teen Who Stole Car With 5-Month-Old Baby In Back Seat In Molendinar
Police Search For Teen Who Stole Car With 5-Month-Old Baby In Back Seat In Molendinar
The baby is safe
A terrifying ordeal for a Molendinar mum, who has her car stolen late on Thursday afternoon with her 5-month-old baby in the back seat.
Police believe teenage girls passing by jumped into the car and took off around 4:25pm.
A frantic search ended an hour later with the car found abandoned about 20km away. The baby was unharmed.
Police continue to search for the teens.
