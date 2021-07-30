Police Search For Man After Break And Enter & Sexual Assault In North Lambton

An investigation is underway after an aggravated break and enter and sexual assault in Newcastle on Thursday.

About 3.20pm on Thursday 29 July, a 20-year-old woman was inside her bedroom at a home on Turana Parade, North Lambton, when a man entered the room armed with a knife and threatened her.

She attempted to alert neighbours before the man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

A short time later, the man fled on foot and the woman sought assistance from other residents who contacted police.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Detectives have commenced an investigation under Strike Force Oorin, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early to mid-20s, a solid and athletic build, with a broad nose, short black hair and unshaven.

Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from Turana Parade, Lester Parade, Faulkner Crescent, Sunset Boulevard and University Drive between 1pm and 5pm on Thursday to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

