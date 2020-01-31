Police Say Missing Baby Girl From Sydney's West Requires Urgent Medical Attention

Police are appealing for help to find a one-year-old baby girl who is in need of urgent medical attention.

The baby was last seen at a hospital in Concord and is believed to be with her parents.

The 35-year-old father, Sifa Talakai, and the 33-year-year-old mother, Heilala Sulunga, are urged to contact police immediately or attend the nearest hospital to seek medical attention for the baby, who suffers from a serious foot injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.