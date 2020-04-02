Police Need YOUR Help Locating Chloe Horne

Attention Goulburn Valley locals, we need your help!

Police are currently searching for a missing teenager and are reaching out to the public for any new information.

13year-old Chloe Horn has been missing since 2PM on March 28th and was last spotted at her home in Cobram.

Chloe is said to be 160cm tall, with a slim build, blue shoulder length hair and blue eyes. Check out the image below;

Have you seen Chloe Horne?



The 13-year-old was last seen at her home address in Cobram about 2pm on 28 March.



It is believed she may be in the Barooga area.



📞 Wangaratta Police Station on 5723 0888

🔗https://t.co/hMgUoPmcmh pic.twitter.com/tPp5lOfIaH — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 1, 2020

Police believe Chloe may be in the Barooga area and have serious concerns for her welfare given her age and the considerable amount of time she has been missing.

As you can see above, the Police have released an image of Chloe with the hope that someone in the Balooga area may recognise her and alert the authorities.

If you, or someone you know may have information pertaining to Chloe's whereabouts, please contact the Wangaratta Police Station on 5723 0888.

Miss the show? Tune into the podcast below...