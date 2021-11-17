Police Narrow Search For Missing Boy William Tyrell

Detectives investigating the disappearance of missing three-year-old William Tyrell remain confident the mystery will be solved.

It comes as police announced on Monday that over the coming two to three weeks, hundreds of officers, SES volunteers and members of the public will comb over the small town of Kendall, “hopeful” for some answers in light of “new evidence".

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Search teams spent yesterday clearing dense bushland and using mechanical sifters to go through the Kendall home garden on the state’s mid-north coast where the little boy was last seen more than seven years ago.

Meantime, a grey Mazda seized by Strike Force Rosann detectives at a home in Sydney’s south last Tuesday is undergoing forensic testing which is expected to take several weeks.

Leaving no stone unturned, Deputy Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said they're exploring all lines of inquiry.

"We'll certainly release information on the investigation as its appropriate," he confirmed. "But can I say that the NSW police will not stop until such time as we've investigated every possible lead"

A $1 million reward is still available for information on William’s disappearance.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.