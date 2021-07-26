Police Looking For Missing Man In Relation To Break-Ins In Girrawheen and Koondoola

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jarrad Wrightson following two break-in incidents in Girrawheen and Koondoola on July 24 and July 25.

If seen, people are advised not to approach Mr Wrightson (25) but to contact police immediately on 131 444.

Information on his whereabouts can be made through an anonymous tip-off to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodge a report online.

The man is believed to be 185 centimetres tall with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo above his right eyebrow.

He reportedly has links to outlaw bikie groups.

