Police Issue Multiple Compliance Fines Across Riverina

Wagga Wagga police have dished out COVID compliance fines in recent days, despite tighter stay-at-home laws in place.

Five people have been handed $5,000 fines for being away from home without a justifiable excuse.

In separate incidents, two others were penalised for not wearing a face mask.

Superintendent Bob Noble from the Riverina district said police are still dealing with an abnormal amount of compliance incidents.

"One other person in contravention of the health order away from there home when they should've been isolating," Noble said.

"A person who was potentially a high-risk contact who was away from home was also issued with a $5,000 fine."

The state of New South Wales recorded 681 new cases on Thursday, with the impact of the delta variant expectedly still rising.

