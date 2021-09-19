Police Investigating Suspicious House Fire In West Lakes Shore Overnight

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a house at West Lakes Shore overnight.

The occupants of a home in Lambert Avenue, West Lakes Shore were awoken by the crackling sounds of the fire burning their brush fence about 1:30am on this morning (Sunday, September 19).

Luckily, the family of five were able to escape the burning property.

A 15-year-old boy sustained minor burns to his arm and was taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

MFS crews extinguished the blaze, but the home was completely destroyed.

Neighbours were evacuated as a precaution but no other properties were threatened.

Fire cause investigators and Western District CIB detectives are attending to examine the scene this morning.

Neighbours and businesses are asked to review any CCTV they might have.

