Police Investigate Two Suspicious House Fires in Tassie’s North and South

Police Investigate Two Suspicious House Fires in Tassie’s North and SouthAuthorities are treating two house fires in North and South Tasmania on Tuesday evening as suspicious.

Tasmania Fire Services were called to a property at Newbury Place in Bridgewater plunged in fire around 9:20pm.

10 minutes later and on the other side of the apple isle, TFS crews from the Launceston branch were called to a separate vacant property at Kintail Crescent in Newstead engulfed in flames.

Investigators have determined that both fires were deliberately lit. Thankfully both properties were vacant at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444, or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or crimestopperstas.com.au

