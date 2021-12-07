Police Investigate Two Henley Beach Break-Ins

Police are investigating the robbery of a café after police were alerted to two break-ins at local businesses at Henley Beach South.

Police were called to a Henley Beach Road business at around 4AM this morning following an alarm activation.

After arriving on the scene, police found that the Henley Beach Road café had been broken into and cash had been stolen.

This was not the only reported burglary of the night with police attending to a second location on the same street.

Police were also called to a pizza shop which is located next to the café.

After arriving on scene, police scanned the premises for any sign of stolen items however, it has not yet been made public what was stolen.

Police are now calling on the public for help with investigation, asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the night in question to come forward.

If you believe you witnessed suspicious activity in relation to these crimes, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or jump online and make a report.

