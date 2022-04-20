Police Investigate Sudden Death Of 12-Year-Old Girl At Coomera Home

Police are currently investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old girl in Coomera over the long weekend.

Emergency services were called to a home in Coomera at around 8PM on Easter Monday where they found the 12-year-old unresponsive.

Despite efforts to help the young girl, she was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, the 12-year-old was suffering from a number of health conditions at the time of her death.

Police have established an official crime scene at the young girl’s Coomera home.

The Child Protection and Investigation Unit have launched an investigation into the 12-year-old’s death.

A postmortem is set to be completed at some point today.

Police are urging anyone with information relating to the young girl’s death to contact police immediately.

