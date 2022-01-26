Police Investigate Ram Raid At Perth Shopping Centre

Police are investigating a break-in at a shopping centre in Perth’s southern suburbs which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Forensic teams are looking into a ram raid at Baldivis Shopping Centre which saw the glass front door of the centre completely destroyed.

A vehicle is believed to have driven through the glass doors of the Baldivis Shopping Centre at around 3AM this morning.

Glass could be seen covering the inside and outside of the entry way.

The inside of the shopping centre is equally as damaged with shards of glass covering the floor and multiple signs destroyed.

A forensic team have cordoned off the area with police tape as they continue to investigate the destructive break-in.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

