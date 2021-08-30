Police Investigate Possible Hit And Run In Nobby Beach

Police are currently investigating a possible hit and run at Nobby Beach on the Gold Coast Highway this morning.

A 77-year-old man is currently in hospital after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Police are currently investigating the incident after the man was found lying beside the southbound lanes at around 3:30AM this morning.

There were no vehicles located at the scene, where the man was found unconscious.

The 77-year-old was immediately rushed to the Gold Coast University hospital to be treated for serious leg and head injuries.

A 34-year-old Southport man is currently assisting police with their investigations into the incident.

