The arson squad is investigating after a fire on Mounts Road in Perth’s CBD.

The alarm was raised after 11 pm on Sunday night, where emergency services found a small fire outside Lamont's Bishops House.

Police investigate fire in Perth's CBD

Firefighters spent half an hour tackling the blaze which started outside the building, however smoke had engulfed the three-storey building.

The arson squad is now investigating, and believe the fire was deliberately lit which set alight the heritage-listed building.

Anyone with information surrounding the fire or anyone who may be involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

