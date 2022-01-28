Police Investigate Carjacking Of Teenage Girl At Bushland Beach

Police are currently looking into the carjacking of a teenage girl at Bushland Beach yesterday morning.

Investigators were yesterday called out to Mount Low Parkway at around 11:30AM where a teenage girl was carjacked.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a light-coloured vehicle pulled up next to a Toyota Kluger which was parked out the front of a shop.

The teenager who was in the passenger seat of the Kluger watched on as a man exited the light-coloured utility and approached her vehicle.

The man is then believed to have climbed into the driver’s seat of the vehicle before demanding the teenager remove herself from the Kluger.

Both vehicles then fled the scene.

According to the teenager, upon climbing into the vehicle, the man pointed a gun at her before eventually driving away in the vehicle.

The girl was not harmed during the carjacking.

Both the Kluger and the light-coloured utility vehicle were seen driving north along Bruce Highway, Black River Road and Harvey Range Road.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage of either vehicle, to come forward and contact police.

The Toyota Kluger is a dark grey shade and has Queensland registration 029ZST.

