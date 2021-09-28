Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Townsville Pharmacy

Police are looking for a man believed to have robbed a Townsville CBD pharmacy at knife point yesterday afternoon.

The Northtown Mall pharmacy on Flinders Street was robbed at around 4:50PM on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are searching for a man between the ages of 30 and 40, Caucasian who was wearing blue shorts, a cream long sleeve fishing shirt, a blue baseball cap and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Police say the man was holding onto two dark shopping bags and may have ridden a bicycle to and from the scene of the incident.

It is believed the man took cash and medication during the robbery however, police have not yet made any confirmations.

Investigations into the robbery are ongoing as police continue their search for the suspect.

