Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault At Central Coast Park

A woman has allegedly been sexually assaulted in a Central Coast park by an unknown assailant.

New South Wales police are investigating into the alleged attack of a young woman in Charmhaven on Sunday evening.

Police were called out the scene of the alleged crime at a car park near Panorama Avenue just after midnight.

A search was launched to find the suspect but police were unable to locate the man.

The woman, who is in her 20’s, was transported to Gosford hospital where she was treated by a medical team.

Police are now reaching out to the public for help with the investigation.

Anyone with CCTV or Dashcam footage of the incident is urged to come forward to the Tuggerah Lakes Police or to contact Crime Stoppers and to name “Strike force Snowsil” in relation to your report.

