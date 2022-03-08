Police Investigate Alleged Assault At Garden Of Unearthly Delights

Police are currently investigating an alleged assault which occurred outside of Garden of Unearthly Delights over the weekend.

Video has been released of an alleged assault which shows a security guard grabbing a patron who was being ejected from the premises.

According to a police spokeswoman, the incident is still being investigated.

“At about 11.10pm on Friday 4 March police were called to East Terrace after reports of a disturbance between security and two men,” she said.

“A 35 year-old man from Woodcroft has been reported for assault and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.”

In the video, a security guard can be seen telling a small group of men to leave saying “go, or I’ll drag you down there myself”.

The security guard can then be seen pushing one of the men before grabbing him and pushing him down on top of the side railing.

SA Police are currently investigating the altercation and are asking any witnesses to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a report online.

