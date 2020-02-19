Police investigate Mangalore aircraft collision

Police are investigating in Mangalore following an aircraft collision this morning.

Emergency services were called to two separate crash scenes east of the Mangalore airfield about 11.25am.

It is believed two aircraft have collided mid-air before crashing.

Two occupants in each aircraft have died at the scenes.

The four persons are yet to be identified.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been notified.

Police are currently investigating and will prepare a report for the Coroner.