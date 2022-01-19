Police Investigate A Second "Unrelated" Shooting In Albury

Police are investigating a shooting in East Albury overnight which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking into the shooting of a 38-year-old man which occurred at around 10PM on Tuesday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting at Eastern Circuit in East Albury where a man was found with serious injuries from a gunshot.

Paramedics treated the 38-year-old for his injuries at the scene before transporting him to Albury Base Hospital.

The man was sent into surgery and is now recovering in stable condition.

According to Murray River Police Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg, the 38-year-old was gunned down after a verbal altercation.

“We do have a line of enquiry that we’re following through at this time. Obviously, it’s very early on,” he said.

Police have confirmed that the latest shooting is in no way related to the shooting murder of an Albury father on Sunday morning.

Police have set up three crime scenes which are all being investigated by a team of forensic experts.

Both people involved in the latest incident are known to each other.

