Police Hunting Pair That Ram Raided Mandurah Lunch Bar

The front entrance of the Mandurah lunch bar. Source: Perth Now, Twitter

Port Hedland Police are warning local businesses to lock up and keep cash away from premises after a lunch bar in Mandurah was ram raided in the early hours of Friday morning.

A silver Toyota Hatchback deliberately reversed into the front entrance of the Park Road Lunch Bar at 3:15 am, causing extensive damage. The front security doors of the lunch bar were destroyed and the car was severely damaged.

It’s not clear if the driver and passenger got into the store before they fled on foot.

The police and canine unit was deployed to the area where they spent over an hour searching for the pair. So far no arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.