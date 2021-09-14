Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects believed to have robbed several homes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The first call to police came around 1.30 am from Adam Avenue in Bellevue Heights. The caller reported that someone had broken into her home and stolen her Michael Kors handbag with keys inside.

Police hunt for thieves after a slew of break-ins across Adelaide

The second break-in was recorded on Fisher Street at Fullarton around 2.30 am, police ae still investigating what was stolen from the property.

The third break-in occurred just after 4.30 am at Heatherbank Terrace in Stonyfell, with the suspect making off with a Gucci handbag.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, call 131 444 or make a report online at police.sa.gov.au

