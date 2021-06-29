Police Hunt For Suspects After Teenager Is Stabbed At Semaphore

A teenager has been stabbed in an alleged random attack at Semaphore on Monday evening.

The 16-year-old boy was near the Semaphore Jetty with two friends around 7pm, when he was allegedly set upon by a group of men and stabbed in the leg.

The Salisbury East boy was treated by paramedics for a single stab wound to the upper leg before being transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The suspects described as of African appearance, fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or here.

