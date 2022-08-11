Police Hunt For Man Who Attempted Abducting Glenelg School Girl

Police are investigating an attempted abduction at Glenelg Primary of a grade four student – right in front of teachers and students.

The incident occurred yesterday morning where witnesses said a man entered a building, continued upstairs, and tried to grab the girl in the hallway.

He was described as “behaving suspiciously” on the school grounds before leaving the area.

Police were called to the school at about 10am, but the man fled before they arrived.

A witness told 7NEWS the victim scared the man off with her screams.

“The guy had come up and got all the way up into the school, all the way upstairs and had dragged (the student) halfway along where my daughter’s classroom is, and dragged her along and then he got scared, maybe she was screaming, and then he went away,” the witness said.

The man is described as being around 180cms tall, bald, wearing knee-length light-blue shirt, black pants, black face mask and was carrying a beanie.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage near the school at Diagonal Road.

