Police Have Released CCTV Footage Of $600,000 Sydney Jewellery Store Robbery

You may recall, just as COVID-19 laws were starting to tighten here in Australia and retails stores were beginning to shut up shop, a group of masked men robbed a Sydney CBD jewellery store.

The thieves got away with nearly $600,000 worth of jewellery at 3:20am on Thursday 19 March.

Now, NSW Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment the men stormed the store.

Take a look:

Police also posted important details about the crime in hopes members of the community may be able to assist with information about the incident or the identity of the men:

Detectives investigating the robbery of a jewellery store in Sydney’s CBD last month have released CCTV vision and are appealing for public assistance.

Just after 3.20am on Thursday 19 March 2020, police were called to a jewellery store on George Street, Sydney, following reports of a robbery.

"Initial inquiries revealed a black Mercedes reversed and stopped outside the store before three men – armed with hammers – exited the vehicle and smashed through the glass door.

The men smashed several glass display cabinets inside the store before stealing nearly $600,000 worth of jewellery – including diamond bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

The group then fled in the black Mercedes, which was last seen travelling south on George Street towards the Western Distributor and onto the Anzac Bridge.

"At the time, the store was closed, and no-one was injured.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command commenced inquiries before detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Maund.

As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV vision of three men and are appealing for anyone with information about their identities to come forward.

One man is depicted as wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit pants with a diagonal stripe and black running shoes with white soles.

The second man is depicted as wearing a dark-coloured jumper and tracksuit pants and black sneakers.

The third man is depicted as wearing black tracksuit pants, a blue hooded jumper, white sneakers and carrying a large canvass bag.

Police have also released images of a black Mercedes GLE63, similar to the car used in the incident.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Grant Taylor, urged anyone in the community with information about the incident or the identity of the men to come forward.

"As our inquiries continue, it is apparent that this robbery was carefully planned by those involved,” Det A/Supt Taylor said.

“These men stole nearly $600,000 worth of jewellery, which has had a significant impact on the livelihood of these business owners and at a time when the community is already vulnerable.

“Police are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area or who may have been travelling on the M4 after 3.20am that morning to come forward.

“We believe these men were travelling in a black Mercedes GLE63 with the registration CLB 86H. Anyone who may have seen this vehicle is crucial to our investigation.

“We are asking the community to please look carefully at this footage – the information you have might just help us ensure we put those responsible before the courts,” Det A/Supt Taylor said.

Investigations under Strike Force Maund are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Maund detectives to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ . Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

