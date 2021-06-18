Police Dog Saves The Day At Pharmacy In Marion

A South Australian Police dog has come to the rescue after a break-in at a local pharmacy.

At around 3am on Friday June 18, police were raced to Marion Road after a blaring alarm was activated.

Upon arrival, police noticed a smashed glass door and witnessed a man exiting the building.



The man had quickly escaped, and the police lost sight of him.

Luckily Police Dog Zac was sped into action, taking him only 15 minutes to find the offender.

After Zac had located him in Alison Avenue Reserve, officers promptly arrested the 41 year old man from Para Hills West.

Police reports suggest the offender had taken money from the till.

He is being charged with trespass and theft and will appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court without bail.

