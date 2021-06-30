Police Dog Catches Crook at Edinburgh Building Site

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after it was believed he had stolen tools from a building site in Edinburgh.

Police were called to a building site around 2am after security cameras caught him lurking on the Karuna Avenue building site.

Police called to the scene promptly cordoned off the premise while police dog Marley was sent in to search for the man.

After Marley found the 33-year-old man hiding in a drain, he attempted to run from the police dog, but instead ran straight to the awaiting police officers.

The Salisbury North man was arrested after he was found in possession of tools and wire that had been taken from the building site.

He has been charged with theft, property damage, and unlawfully being on a premises. He will appear at Elizabeth Magistrates Court on August 3.