Police Continue Search For Four Year Old Girl Missing From Blowholes Campsite At Macleod

Cleo Smith (left) was last seen in this pink/purple one-piece pyjama suit. Source: Ellie Smith, Facebook

Homicide detectives have joined on the third day searching for a four-year-old girl who vanished from a campsite in Western Australia’s remote northwest last Saturday.

Cleo Smith, 4, was staying with her family at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod where her family discovered she was missing when they woke up in their tent at 6 am on Saturday morning. Cleo was last seen inside the family tent earlier that morning at 1:30 am.

Police are “gravely concerned” for the child and not ruling out she could have been abducted.

According to The West Australian, homicide detectives have now joined the search and investigation efforts.

Her mother, Ellie Smith, took to social media last night pleading to anyone who might have seen her “sparkling” Cleo, to call the police. She said the pink onesie, pictured in the image above is what she was wearing before she vanished.

The seaside campsite is about 75 km from Carnarvon and 875 km north of Perth.

Police and the State Emergency Service have launched an extensive land, air and sea search but found no trace of the girl after two days of investigations.

WA Police Inspector Jon Munday says the circumstance around Cleo’s disappearance was “unusual” and “extremely concerning.” He also confirmed a sleeping bag had been reported missing.

“We are gravely concerned for the safety of Cleo.l We are not leaving anything to chance. We are trying to cover all our bases and we are not ruling anything out. So we are going as hard as we can, as long as we can, to try and find Cleo,” he said.

Cleo Smith. Source: Ellie Smith, Facebook.

Police have worked to ascertain who was staying at the campsite when Cleo disappeared and had searched campers leaving the site.

The “extremely harsh” environment that surrounds the site was of concern if Cleo did wander off, however, Inspector Munday said the conditions at the time were conducive for survival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

