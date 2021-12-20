Police Continue Investigation Into Hillary's Boat Harbour Brawl

Police are still hunting a man over an alleged brawl that broke out at Hillary’s Boat Harbour on Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man has been left with serious injuries following a vicious brawl at Hillary’s Boat Harbour carpark over the weekend.

Police believe the brawl broke out at around 11:45PM between another man and the victim outside of a busy bar.

The victim was hit during the scuffle and fell to the ground, hitting his head and causing critical injuries.

Emergency services including police and paramedics arrived on the scene to treat the 22-year-old man.

The man was then transported to Royal Perth Hospital with serious head injuries and is now in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident and one has yet been arrested for the alleged assault.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident are being urged to contact police as soon as possible.

