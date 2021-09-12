Police Chase Across Port Adelaide After Driver With Blown Tyres Refuses To Stop

A woman has been arrested after leading police on a chase at Port Adelaide on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Taperoo after it was reported a black Holden was driving on the road with blown tyres.

The car was found on its rims when the woman refused to stop on Commercial Road just after 5 pm.

Police attempted to stop the 40-year-old driver, however she did not stop and police conducted a chase until the car stopped on North Haven.

The 40-year-old Grange woman was detained and will undergo a mental health assessment.

She will face Port Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date on a number of charges including driving dangerously to escape police.

