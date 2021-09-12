Police Chase Across Port Adelaide After Driver With Blown Tyres Refuses To Stop

Dramatic Sunday night on our roads

Article heading image for Police Chase Across Port Adelaide After Driver With Blown Tyres Refuses To Stop

A woman has been arrested after leading police on a chase at Port Adelaide on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Taperoo after it was reported a black Holden was driving on the road with blown tyres.

The car was found on its rims when the woman refused to stop on Commercial Road just after 5 pm.

Keep up to date with the latest Adelaide news

Police attempted to stop the 40-year-old driver, however she did not stop and police conducted a chase until the car stopped on North Haven.

The 40-year-old Grange woman was detained and will undergo a mental health assessment.

She will face Port Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date on a number of charges including driving dangerously to escape police.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Hit News Team

12 September 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Adelaide News
South Australia Police
Port Adelaide Magistrates Court
Police Chase
Listen Live!
Adelaide News
South Australia Police
Port Adelaide Magistrates Court
Police Chase
Adelaide News
South Australia Police
Port Adelaide Magistrates Court
Police Chase
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs