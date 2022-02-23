Police Charge Woman With Murder Over Death In Rural Town Of Spent

Police have charged an 18-year-old woman with murder over the death of a man in northwest Tasmania back in January.

The 18-year-old woman is the second person to face murder charges over the man’s death.

The 59-year-old’s body was found next to a car which had been set alight on a property in the rural town of Spent in northwest Tasmania on January 23.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Police have already charged Dane Ronald Pyke with the murder of the man along with aggravated burglary and unlawfully setting fire to property.

Mr Pyke has not yet entered an official plea in court.

On Wednesday, Tasmanian Police announced they had also arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman in relation to the man’s murder.

The woman is believed to be from Queenstown on the west coast of Tasmania.

The 18-year-old will also face court on charges of breach of bail, common assault and failing to appear in relation to a warrant.

The woman is set to appear in Devonport Magistrate’s Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.