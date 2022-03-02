Police Charge Two Men Over Tasmania's Largest Drug Bust

Police have charged two people with a number of drug charges after a truck was intercepted in Hobart’s northern suburbs carrying cannabis, cocaine and ice.

The truck was intercepted by police during a round trip to Victoria and was found to be carrying between approximately $700,000 and $1.2 million in illicit substances.

According to police, the bust is believed to be the largest in Tasmanian history.

The logistics truck was intercepted on Brooker Highway with 4.6kg of cannabis, 1.4kg of cocaine and 392g of ice inside the cabin of the vehicle.

Police have charged a 60-year-old Brighton man and a 58-year-old Elderslie man with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Acting Commander Natasha Freeman said this is the biggest seizure in Tasmania’s history.

"As part of a planned investigation, police yesterday seized one of the largest quantities of cocaine ever in Tasmania's history," she said.

"This seizure equates to approximately 10,000 street 'deals' of harmful illicit drugs out of the hands of vulnerable Tasmanians."

Acting Commander Freeman said the police would continue to work hard "to ensure that our sea, air and mail corridors are not exploited by those wanting to profit from drug distribution".

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

