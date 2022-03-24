Police Charge Three Teens Over Stolen Vehicle In Northfield

South Australia police have today arrested three people in relation to a stolen car found earlier this morning in Northfield.

At around 5:30AM this morning, police attended Linden Avenue following reports of an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the street.

The report also stated that three people were spotted fleeing the vehicle.

Police arrived on scene with police dog Axe and launched a search for the three people seen running from the car.

The police team searched Windsor Avenue for the suspects with police dog Axe managing to locate all three people.

Police have since charged a 13-year-old Ferryden Park boy, a 15-year-old Morphett Vale boy and a 16-year-old Andrews Farm Boy with illegal use.

All three boys have been released on bail and are set to face the Adelaide Youth Court on June 10.

Police have seized the vehicle for their investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

