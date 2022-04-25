Police Charge Man Over Roadside Confrontation With Barnaby Joyce

Police have charged a man with threatening a federal police officer after confront Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on the side of the road.

Barnaby Joyce was confronted after pulling over between Tamworth and Armidale on Friday, forcing an AFP officer to intervene.

According to police, a 52-year-old man allegedly threatened the officer before taking on “a fighting stance”.

Police have charged the 52-year-old man with threatening to cause harm to a Commonwealth public official as well as another charge relating to a breach of bail conditions.

Officers from Operation Wilmot arrested the man at his home on Sunday.

Operation Wilmot was developed to protect politicians during the election campaign period.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Jeremy Staunton said there is no excuse for aggressive or violent behaviour toward politicians or their staff.

“The AFP supports political expression and freedom of speech,” he said.

“However, when it leads to disruption, harassment, intimidation, threatening behaviour and damage to property, it can reach the threshold of a criminal offence.

“Politicians, candidates and the people who work with them should be able to do their jobs safely and we will not tolerate criminal behaviour.”

The man is set to face Tamworth Local Court on Monday.

