Police Car Smashes Into Perth Home Overnight

Police have launched an investigation after a police car crashed into a south-east Perth home on Thursday night.

According to police, the car crashed into the Clenham Way home at around 7:45PM after becoming involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle.

The car is then believed to have lost control and crashed into the Kelmscott home.

A police spokesperson said nobody from inside the home was injured during the collision.

“During this crash, the police vehicle collided with an external brick wall at a home,” a spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the scene but confirmed no one suffered serious injuries.

A full investigation into why the vehicle crashed into the home is currently underway.

