Police are appealing for help from the public during a desperate search for a missing 72-year-old man.

John Morrison suffers from dementia and was last seen in the Bicton area around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Mr. Morrison is described as 180cm tall, with fair skin, a medium build, and short brown-grey hair.

Police call for urgent help from the public to find missing man

He’s believed to be wearing bleached jeans and a pair of red, white, and blue sneakers.

Police began searching for the missing man on Tuesday night, setting up a command post in Foss Street, and taking to the skies in a police helicopter.

The 72-year-old is also known to frequent Scarborough and Fremantle, Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for the man.

Anyone who sights the man is asked to call police immediately on 131 444.

